Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod against Rangers
Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with New York, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy continues to rack up the victories, as he is riding a nine-game winning streak. The netminder will face off versus a Rangers squad that has struggled this season (4-7-2), especially on the road where it is winless. Even when the 23-year-old has underperformed, his offense has bailed him out, as it did Monday versus Florida, when he allowed five pucks to bend the twine.
