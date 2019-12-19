Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod against Stars
Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with Dallas, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy gave up seven goals in his last two games, but is still sporting a 4-1-0 record and .929 save percentage in his last five outings. The Russian netminder should get back over the 30-win threshold with ease and could even challenge for 40, a mark he missed by just one victory last year.
