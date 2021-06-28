Vasilevskiy will tend the twine at home for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Montreal on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Vasilevskiy comes into the Finals sporting a league-best 1.99 GAA, .936 save percentage and four shutouts. At this point, if the Bolts manage to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, it will almost certainly see the 26-year-old netminder take home the Vezina Trophy as the postseason MVP. He'll square off with Montreal's Carey Price in what figures to be a fantastic goaltending battle to close out the 2020-21 campaign.