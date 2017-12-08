Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt
Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Vasilevskiy has probably been the best goaltender in fantasy this season, posting an 18-4-1 record while registering an impressive 2.21 GAA and .932 save percentage in 23 appearances. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third straight victory Saturday in a home matchup with a Jets club that's averaging 2.63 goals per game on the road this campaign, 20th in the NHL.
