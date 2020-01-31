Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Friday
Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes versus the Ducks on the road Friday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 14 versus Washington, a run of 14 games in which he's posted a 12-0-2 record and 2.04 GAA along with a pair of shutouts. The Russian netminder appears to have rediscovered the dominant form that saw him rack up 39 wins last year. The 25-year-old should see plenty of action down the stretch and should push for the 35-win mark. With Vasilevskiy taking the first game of the back-to-back, Curtis McElhinney figures to tend the twine versus San Jose on Saturday.
