Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes for Game 5 against Florida on the road Monday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Including the regular season, Vasilevskiy will be squaring off with the Panthers for the seventh straight game. In the previous six outings, the Russian netminder went 3-3 with a 3.61 GAA, including four games in which he conceded four or more goals.