Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Saturday
Vasilevskiy will start in goal versus the visiting Panthers on Saturday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy experienced a rocket launch to fantasy stardom last season, tying fellow Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck at 44 wins through 65 games. The Russian also had eight shutouts to go along with a 2.62 GAA and .920 save percentage. Vasi was taxed by the second half of the 2017-18 regular season, as his save percentage dipped to .905 over the final 33 games, but he still got a second wind and paced the Bolts through the first three playoff rounds. The 24-year-old should be better prepared to handle 60-plus starts now that he's in his third year as the undisputed No. 1 tender in Tampa.
