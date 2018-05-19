Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Saturday
Vasilevskiy will tend the twine against the Capitals in Saturday's Game 5 matchup.
Vasilevskiy has struggled at home -- despite a 5-3 record -- as he has registered a 3.14 GAA within the confines of Amalie Arena (compared to 1.99 on the road). That trend has continued in the Eastern Conference finals, where the Russian has given up four goals on the road and 10 at home.
