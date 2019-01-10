Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Thursday
Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes at home against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy missed just one of the Lightning's previous 11 contests since returning from injury. The netminder is 8-1-1 over that stretch with a .919 save percentage. The 24-year-old can expect to face a heavy workload Thursday, as Carolina is averaging a league-high 36.3 shots on goal.
