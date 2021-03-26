Vasilevskiy led the Lightning onto the ice and will start Thursday's road game versus the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vasilevskiy set the Lightning franchise winning streak record in a 2-1 win over the Stars on Tuesday for his 12th straight victory. The Russian netminder is locked in with a 1.64 GAA and a .938 save percentage during the streak.
