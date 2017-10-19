Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Thursday
Vasilevskiy will start in goal versus host Columbus on Thursday, NHL.com reports.
He's only faced the Blue Jackets twice in his career, having allowed seven goals on 68 shots. However, if you're believer in hot streaks, Vasilevskiy could be worth the fantasy gamble as he's snagged wins in his last four games.
