Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Vasilevskiy will start Tuesday night against the Golden Knights, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy has won five consecutive games, posting a phenomenal 1.60 GAA, .944 save percentage and one shutout. They draw a difficult matchup against the Golden Knights, who have won six of their last seven games. Although the Lightning provide substantial offensive support, Vasilevskiy is starting opposite of Marc-Andre Fleury, who has stopped 59 of 62 shots in his two games since returning from a concussion. Vasilevskiy is often seen as matchup proof, but this will be a tough road match for the young stud.
