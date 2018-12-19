Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Vasilevskiy will protect the road net in Tuesday's game versus the Canucks, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy returned from his 15-game absence due to a foot injury and put on a show by stymieing Toronto to one goal on 49 shots. The 24-year-old couldn't follow up that performance, however, as he was torched for five goals in Sunday's loss to the Jets. He'll look to iron out the issues and slow down the Canucks, who are averaging 4.3 goals over their last six games.