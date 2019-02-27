Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Wednesday

Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes for Wednesday's road tilt with the Rangers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy will look to make it eight wins in a row Wednesday. Considering the Rangers just traded away some of their top players in Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes, the Russian netminder could face a lighter workload, though New York is already averaging just 29.0 shots on the season (fourth fewest in the league).