Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Wednesday

Vasilevskiy will tend the twine against the Sabres on Wednesday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is riding a three-game winning streak, during which he has posted a .919 save percentage. The netminder will face off with a Buffalo squad that is without Jack Eichel (ankle) or newly minted San Jose Shark Evander Kane. Already the second worst offense in the league (2.40 goals per game), the Sabres could struggle to get one past Vasilevskiy.