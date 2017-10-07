Vasilevskiy led the Lightning out for warmups and will start in net Saturday against the Panthers, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy was able to steer away 33 of the 36 shots he faced in Friday's opener against the Panthers. He'll be working off of back-to-back starts, so a replication of his performance in the opener isn't a guarantee. Giving the 23-year-old backstop the start for the second consecutive night suggests the Lightning will probably lean on him heavily instead of backup Peter Budaj.