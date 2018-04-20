Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets Vezina nomination for regular-season excellence

Vasilevskiy, whose strong regular season play has continued into the playoffs, was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy (top goalie).

His numbers? Vasilevskiy has a 44-17-3 record in 64 starts (65 appearances) with a franchise-record eight shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and .920 save percentage. He won't be 24 until July. While the playoffs won't influence the selection, Vasilevskiy has shown continued growth and stability this postseason. He really could be the next Tretiak.