Vasilevskiy stopped 29 of 32 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Vasilevskiy had trouble against the Golden Knights' top line, but the Lightning's more balanced offense helped him overcome those issues. While he's allowed three goals in back-to-back games on this road trip, he was able to secure the win Thursday. Vasilevskiy is now 4-4-2 with a 2.70 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 10 outings. The Lightning return home to face the Capitals on Saturday.