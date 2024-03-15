Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

The Rangers went up 2-0 in the first period when Artemi Panarin scored on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle, and Braden Schneider finished a one-timer five-hole from the left hash marks. Jack Roslovic put in a one-timer early in the third to push the Rangers back in front 3-2 before the Bolts scored four unanswered snipes. Vasilevskiy has won three of his last four games, and he's 4-2-1 in his last seven starts. He's put up one shutout in that span, but he's also allowed 20 goals. And Vasilevskiy has surrendered 34 goals, including five games with at least four goals, in his last 10 starts (4-5-1). Vasy hasn't been his former self this season, but at the same time, he has also made some incredible saves, including several second-chance saves against the Rangers on Thursday. It's been a strange season for the franchise netminder.