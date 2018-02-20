Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Getting ready for 50th appearance of season
Vasilevskiy will field shots from the Capitals as a road starter Tuesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tampa Bay's primary net resident took a loss in his last start, as the Devils put the puck past him four times on 28 shots. However, the Capitals are a much bigger team than New Jersey, so they'll try to power their way past Vasilevskiy and Co in this next contest. This will be a tall order considering the Russian has fashioned a 34-12-2 record to complement a 2.34 GAA and .927 save percentage through 49 games. From a fantasy perspective, you just aren't supposed to sit an elite backstop like Vasi -- regardless of format.
