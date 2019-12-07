Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Getting Saturday start
Vasilevskiy is expected to start Saturday's game against the Sharks, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The Sharks are winless in their past two games after winning 11 of their previous 13. Owners who drafted Vasilevskiy have endured a pedestrian start that's featured a 10-8-1 record, 3.01 GAA and .903 save percentage, but they should continue to ride him in this matchup and beyond, as he's capable of much more than he's shown thus far.
