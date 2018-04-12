Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Getting set for playoff opener
Vasilevskiy was first off the ice at morning skate Thursday as he prepares for the evening's first-round playoff matchup against the visiting Devils, Bryan Burns of NHL.com reports.
Tampa Bay's chief backstop expressed concern about feeling fatigued mentally and physically during the second half of the regular season, so it'll be interesting to see how he fares out of the gate. Vasilevskiy hasn't played since his start last Friday, when he escaped with a win over the Sabres despite allowing five goals on 32 shots at home. Still, the Russian was spectacular for most of the campaign as he posted a career-best .920 save percentage through 65 games and tied Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck for the league lead with 44 wins and Predators puck plugger Pekka Rine in shutouts at eight apiece.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Unavailable for finale•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Grabs victory despite shaky outing•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged for Friday's start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Shuts out Boston to get back on track•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Continues to struggle•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...