Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Getting set for playoff opener

Vasilevskiy was first off the ice at morning skate Thursday as he prepares for the evening's first-round playoff matchup against the visiting Devils, Bryan Burns of NHL.com reports.

Tampa Bay's chief backstop expressed concern about feeling fatigued mentally and physically during the second half of the regular season, so it'll be interesting to see how he fares out of the gate. Vasilevskiy hasn't played since his start last Friday, when he escaped with a win over the Sabres despite allowing five goals on 32 shots at home. Still, the Russian was spectacular for most of the campaign as he posted a career-best .920 save percentage through 65 games and tied Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck for the league lead with 44 wins and Predators puck plugger Pekka Rine in shutouts at eight apiece.