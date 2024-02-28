Vasilevskiy stopped 25 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Flyers. The fifth and sixth goals were empty-netters.

With the game tied at 1-1 going into the third period, the Flyers scored three unanswered goals on Vasilevskiy to take a commanding lead and ultimately left him with an .862 save percentage on the game. Vasilevskiy has been inconsistent as of late, playing .500 hockey in his last eight games and only finishing with a save percentage above .900 four times over that span. Fantasy managers should closely monitor Vasilevskiy's upcoming performances and consider his matchups before making any significant decisions.