Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gives up four in loss to Vegas
Vasilevskiy made 26 saves on 30 shots in Thursday's loss to the Golden Knights.
The Golden Knights are a powerhouse in the West, but these aren't fun times for Vasilevskiy fantasy owners. The 23-year-old has given up at least four goals in four straight games and managed just one win in his last five appearances. Vasilevskiy has otherwise been excellent this season and is still sporting a fantastic 27-8-2 record, so just ride this one out. He's starting almost every night and is too good not to bounce back soon.
