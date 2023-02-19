Vasilevskiy stopped 21 of 25 shots, losing a 5-4 contest to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy struggled mightily to start the game, allowing four goals in the first period. He would shut the door on the Golden Knights the rest of the way, but it wasn't enough to pick up the win. This loss snaps a three-game winning streak for Vasilevskiy, dropping his record to 3-2-0 with a 2.96 GAA and a .916 save percentage in the month of February. Tuesday versus Anaheim marks the next potential start for the Russian netminder.