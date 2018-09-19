Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gives up four Tuesday
Vasilevskiy gave up four goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason loss to Carolina.
Vasilevskiy was left out to dry by the team in front of him, as Carolina out-shot the Lightning, 35-17. Tampa Bay is unlikely to play this poorly often when the games start to count after racking up 113 points last season, so we wouldn't worry much about this lackluster performance.
