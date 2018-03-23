Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gives up six in wild win
Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 41 shots but still came away with a 7-6 win over the Islanders on Thursday.
This performance took it to the extreme, but a lot of Vasilevskiy's recent outings have featured him struggling and getting bailed out by Tampa Bay's league-best offense. He's been shelled for 31 goals over his past seven starts and at least three in each game, yet still owns a 5-2-0 record over that stretch. The young Russian has already received the largest workload of his career and complained earlier this season about mental fatigue, so expect the team to give Vasilevskiy plenty of nights off down the stretch in hopes of getting him back in form for the playoffs.
