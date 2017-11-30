Vasilevskiy stopped 33 of 36 shots in a 3-2 loss to Boston on Wednesday.

This was Vasilevskiy's weakest performance in his past four games, but it still wasn't a bad outing, as he kept his save percentage at a reasonable .917 for the night. The bad news is the Lightning were outshot 36 to 21, forcing him to do too much to make up for it. Vasilevskiy's still getting the job done, but it might take its toll if the Lightning keep letting too many pucks to the net.