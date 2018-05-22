Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gives up two in loss
Vasilevskiy turned aside 31 of 33 shots Monday, but it wasn't enough in Game 6 as his team fell 3-0 to the Capitals to force Game 7.
Vasilevskiy can hardly be blamed for this setback, as he was rock-solid again for the fourth straight game after opening with two duds. He might have lost Monday, but his .939 save percentage was stellar, and he's allowed just eight goals since Game 2.
