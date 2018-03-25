Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Goals against creeping up as season winds down
Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Devils on Saturday.
Vasilevskiy deserves some rest. He has a 42-15-3 record and Saturday aside, his goals against has been creeping up. Vasilevskiy is 5-3 over his last eight, but he has allowed six goals in three of those eight games. And three or more in seven of those eight. Vasilevskiy has now started 60 games this season -- his previous high was 47 (last season). A rested goaltender could be the difference between advancing or going home come playoff time.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Preparing for road match against Devils•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gives up six in wild win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Thursday in New York•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Beats Toronto for 41st win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing familiar foe•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: On losing side of shutout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...