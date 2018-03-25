Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Goals against creeping up as season winds down

Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Devils on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy deserves some rest. He has a 42-15-3 record and Saturday aside, his goals against has been creeping up. Vasilevskiy is 5-3 over his last eight, but he has allowed six goals in three of those eight games. And three or more in seven of those eight. Vasilevskiy has now started 60 games this season -- his previous high was 47 (last season). A rested goaltender could be the difference between advancing or going home come playoff time.