Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 40 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Vasilevskiy wasn't at his best Tuesday, but the Lightning gave him a lot of goal support. The 26-year-old netminder improved to 29-8-1 with a 2.15 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 38 games. He's given up three goals or more in four of his last six outings, an unusually leaky stretch in an otherwise stellar season. The Lightning are set to face the Stars on Thursday.