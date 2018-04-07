Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Grabs victory despite shaky outing

Vasilevskiy allowed five goals on 32 shots during Friday's 7-5 win over Buffalo.

This was a disastrous showing from Vasilevskiy, but at least he squeaked out the win. While Tampa Bay still has a say in its own destiny for playoff seeding, fantasy owners certainly could have used a better stat line from the Tampa netminder Friday. The Russian was in the Vezina Trophy running for the first half of the season with a .931 save percentage and 2.18 GAA, so his year-long .920 and 2.62 marks highlight just how far his game has slipped since the All-Star break. It'll be interesting to see if he suits up against Carolina on Saturday in the season finale.