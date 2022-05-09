Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 25 shots in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

While it wasn't a great outing, Vasilevskiy received plenty of help as the Lightning tallied the first five goals of the game. The 27-year-old has been unusually leaky through four playoff contests, surrendering 14 goals but splitting the results in a 2-2 series. Despite the rather pedestrian performances, Vasilevskiy still gives the Lightning the best chance to win, so he should draw another start in Toronto for Tuesday's Game 5.