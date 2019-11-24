Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Greatness returning
Vasilevskiy made 36 saves and added a power-play assist in a 6-2 win over Anaheim on Saturday.
Yes, the Ducks are bad right now (1-5-3 in past nine). But Vasilevskiy looked every part a world-beater at times -- he saved 24-of-25 shots over the last two periods. That's a sign that Vasilevskiy and the Bolts are on their way back from a slow start. Any chance you had to get him from a disgruntled owner is over. If you own him, get ready for a run of greatness.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged for Saturday's tilt•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Can't shake Blues•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing off against Notes•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles continue•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets massive support from mates•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.