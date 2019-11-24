Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Greatness returning

Vasilevskiy made 36 saves and added a power-play assist in a 6-2 win over Anaheim on Saturday.

Yes, the Ducks are bad right now (1-5-3 in past nine). But Vasilevskiy looked every part a world-beater at times -- he saved 24-of-25 shots over the last two periods. That's a sign that Vasilevskiy and the Bolts are on their way back from a slow start. Any chance you had to get him from a disgruntled owner is over. If you own him, get ready for a run of greatness.