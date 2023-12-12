Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease on the road versus Vancouver on Tuesday, per NHL.com.

Vasilevskiy is currently riding a three-game winning streak during which he recorded a 1.31 GAA and one shutout. Since his return from a long-term back injury, Vasilevskiy has taken the majority of the starts while posting a 4-3-0 record in seven contests. That trend should continue for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign.