Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 2 on the road against the Rangers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Vasilevskiy will look to bounce back after coughing up six goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's Game 1 loss. Despite the poor outing, the 27-year-old still owns a strong 2.53 GAA and .923 save percentage through 12 games this postseason.