Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 2 on the road against the Rangers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Vasilevskiy will look to bounce back after coughing up six goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's Game 1 loss. Despite the poor outing, the 27-year-old still owns a strong 2.53 GAA and .923 save percentage through 12 games this postseason.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles in Game 1 loss•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine to begin ECF•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Flawless to complete sweep•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dominant again in Game 3•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Game 3•