Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod in Washington on Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Vasilevskiy is off to an uncharacteristically slow start to the season. He's 4-4-1 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.90 GAA through nine outings. The 28-year-old has allowed at least three goals in seven of those starts, including five straight entering Friday's contest. Vasilevskiy has been slightly better away from home this season, posting a .915 save percentage in five road games.
