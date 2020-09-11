Vasilevskiy will tend the twine in Game 3 against the Islanders on Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Vasilevskiy has been on fire recently, winning six straight games for the Lightning. During that span, he's registered a 1.51 GAA and .944 save percentage. He'll look to give Tampa Bay a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Islanders on Friday.
