Vasilevskiy will tend the twine in Game 3 against the Islanders on Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Vasilevskiy has been on fire recently, winning six straight games for the Lightning. During that span, he's registered a 1.51 GAA and .944 save percentage. He'll look to give Tampa Bay a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Islanders on Friday.