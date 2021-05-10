Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease for Monday's road tilt with the Panthers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy was peppered for five goals on 35 shots in Saturday's loss to the Panthers. He'll get one more look at Florida before the two teams begin their playoff matchup. He's still sporting a terrific 2.17 GAA and .926 save percentage in 41 games this season. The 26-year-old will look to improve to 3-3-0 against the Panthers.