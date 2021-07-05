Vasilevskiy will patrol the blue paint for Monday's Game 4 showdown in Montreal, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has been his usual self so far this series, allowing just five goals on 97 shots while leading the Lightning to a 3-0 lead. The 26-year-old owns a terrific 1.94 GAA and .938 save percentage alongside a 15-6 record this postseason. He'll look for his fifth straight win to finish off the series sweep in Monday's contest.