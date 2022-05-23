Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod for Game 4 against the Panthers on Monday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Vasilevskiy has been incredible this series, allowing just three goals on 105 shots while leading the Lightning to a 3-0 lead. He's won five straight dating back to the first-round series against Toronto, posting a 1.32 GAA and a .959 save percentage during that stretch.