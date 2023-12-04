Vasilevskiy will guard the cage at home versus Dallas on Monday, per NHL.com.

Vasilevskiy is still trying to shake off the rust after posting a 1-3-0 record and 3.87 GAA in his four games since returning from injury. Head coach Jon Cooper continues to support the 29-year-old netminder to eventually return to form as a two-time Stanley Cup champion. Even with the slow start, Vasilevskiy should continue to see the majority of the playing time between the pipes for the Lightning.