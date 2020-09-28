Vasilevskiy will draw the start for Game 6 against Dallas on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Vasilevskiy was solid in the Game 5 loss, stopping 30-of-33 shots, but ultimately taking the double-overtime loss. In the series, he's sporting a brutal .896 save percentage despite a respectable 2.52 GAA. The 26-year-old will look to close the series out Monday and avoid a Game 7 on Wednesday.