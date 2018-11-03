Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Guarding cage Saturday

Vasilevskiy is slated to take on the Canadiens in Montreal on Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

If Vasilevskiy keeps up his stellar rate of production, he should have no problem being a Vezina Trophy finalist for the second consecutive season. The Russian has gone 6-2-1 with a 2.09 GAA and .930 save percentage over nine games, and the Bolts are undefeated (5-0-0) in conference play, which should have fantasy owners confident in using him in all settings despite the Habs going 6-3-1 over their last 10 contests.