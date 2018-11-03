Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Guarding cage Saturday
Vasilevskiy is slated to take on the Canadiens in Montreal on Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
If Vasilevskiy keeps up his stellar rate of production, he should have no problem being a Vezina Trophy finalist for the second consecutive season. The Russian has gone 6-2-1 with a 2.09 GAA and .930 save percentage over nine games, and the Bolts are undefeated (5-0-0) in conference play, which should have fantasy owners confident in using him in all settings despite the Habs going 6-3-1 over their last 10 contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Just can't hold back Preds•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes against Predators•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Earns third straight victory•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing New Jersey•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Beats Vegas•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Vegas•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...