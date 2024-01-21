Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod in Detroit on Sunday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is riding a four-game winning streak entering Sunday's contest. During that stretch, he's allowed nine total goals on 105 shots. However, on the year, he still owns a disappointing 2.86 GAA and .899 save percentage through 22 appearances. The 29-year-old is 5-6-0 with an .885 save percentage on the road this season.