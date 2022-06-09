Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal in Thursday's Game 5 versus the Rangers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Vasilevskiy was excellent at home, stopping 62 of 65 shots across two games to help the Lightning tie the series at two games apiece. He'll unsurprisingly start again with the intent to send the Lightning back home with a series lead, though the Rangers have won eight of their nine playoff games at Madison Square Garden this spring.