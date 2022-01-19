Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Kings, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy has won five of his seven starts in January, and he'll make his eighth straight appearance Tuesday. The Kings are coming off of a 6-2 loss to the Sharks on Monday, and they've been solid but somewhat inconsistent throughout the season. Vasilevskiy remains an automatic play in fantasy when he starts.