Vasilevskiy will protect the road net in Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Vasilevskiy has hit a bit of a skid lately, losing three straight outings while allowing nine goals on 92 shots in that span. Facing the Hurricanes will be another challenging matchup for him -- he surrendered six goals on 38 shots in last game in Carolina on March 5.