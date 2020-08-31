Vasilevskiy will patrol the blue paint in Game 5 against the Bruins on Monday.
Vasilevskiy has been absolutely dominant in the last two games, limiting the Bruins to just two goals on 54 shots. He'll look for his fourth straight win Monday to push the Lightning to the Eastern Conference finals.
