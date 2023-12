Vasilevskiy will patrol the visiting crease versus Calgary on Saturday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vasilevskiy was outstanding Thursday in Edmonton, stopping 53 shots in a 7-4 win. The Russian netminder missed the first six weeks of the season recovering from back surgery in late September and is back in form, going 4-1-0 in his last five starts. Overall, he is 5-4-0 with a 2.89 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Flames are 21st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.97 goals per game.